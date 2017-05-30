One fails IEBC test, tens cleared to run for Woman Rep – Daily Nation
One fails IEBC test, tens cleared to run for Woman Rep
Daily Nation
Narc-Kenya's nominee for the Mandera Woman Representative seat, Nasra Noor Mohamed (right), with Maendeleo Chap Chap's nominee for the Nairobi Woman Representative seat, Sulekha Harun, at Safaricom Stadium Kasarani on May 29, 2017. PHOTO …
IEBC clears Women Rep aspirants
Esther Passaris shows her mature side by visiting ailing rival Rachel Shebesh in hospital
The mystery behind Shebesh's leg injury which has seen her hospitalised
