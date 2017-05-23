Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

One-line budget no longer fashionable, says World Bank official

Posted on May 23, 2017 in Fashion | 0 comments

An official of the World Bank, Mrs Abimbola Ogunseitan, says new public financing laws adopted by the Kaduna State Government has made “one-line” budgeting system no longer fashionable in the state. Abimbola made the remark in Kaduna on Tuesday at the ongoing sensitisation workshop for local council officials in the state. The three-day workshop on…

The post One-line budget no longer fashionable, says World Bank official appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.