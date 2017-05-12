Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

One Nigerian dies of cancer every 7 minutes —Prof Atawodi

Posted on May 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Emmanuel Elebeke

ABUJA— Professor of Biochemistry, Faculty of Life Science, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Professor  Sunday Atawodi, has said one person dies of cancer in Nigeria every seven minutes.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Prof. Atawodi spoke, yesterday, at the public lecture and induction of the Nigerian Academy of Engineers held in Abuja.

Atawodi, who spoke on the topic  Cancer: Keeping the Monster at Bay,  attributed the prevalence of cancer in Nigeria to ignorance and inadequate treatment facilities  at various health institutions in the country.

The university don described cancer as a large  group of disease characterized by uncontrolled growth and spread of abnormal cells in human body.

Quoting the latest official statistics released by the International Agency for Research on Cancer, IARC, an agency of the UN,    he said there were 14.1 million new cancer cases worldwide, 8.2 million cancer deaths and 32.6 million people living with cancer    (within 5 years of diagnosis).

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The post One Nigerian dies of cancer every 7 minutes —Prof Atawodi appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.