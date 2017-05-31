Pages Navigation Menu

Onitsha shut down, partial compliance in Abakaliki

MOST businesses including banks and schools in the commercial city of Onitsha, Anambra State, shut down in response to the call for a sit-at- home peaceful protest by pro- Biafran groups. The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and Movement for the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, had called for a sit-at- home today in the […]

