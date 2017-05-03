Online Lending Platform, Kudimoney.com, Debuts In Nigeria

A fully licenced online money lending platform has commenced operation to offer unsecured personal loans to consumers in Nigeria.

The platform being managed by Kudi Capital Management Ltd can offer up to N1 million no-fee personal loans over a 6 month period to creditworthy borrowers for a fixed-rate which can be assessed by applicants who would receive an immediate credit decision, followed by automated verification steps for final approval.

Speaking on the platform, the founder, Babs Ogundeyi, said Kudimoney provides an online lending platform dedicated to creating innovative and practical financial products providing Nigerian residents with access to easy, secure, transparent, and flexible loans, saying the company launched in 2016, aims to remedy the challenges of access to short term credit. Kudimoney.com is positioned to quickly establish itself as a platform of choice for consumer lending in Nigeria with over 5,000 registered Kudimoney customers in Nigeria.

Ogundeyi said, “At Kudimoney we are offering an option for consumers who are searching for a simple hassle-free loan alternative for everyday needs. Technology offers boundless opportunities to make everyday living better. Finance is integral to daily living and Kudimoney offers both.

“Consumers are central to the design of the Kudimoney loan product. There are no lengthy loan approval processes as Kudimoney membership can be completed online, allowing customers to apply for a loan 247 as long as they are Nigerian residents.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

