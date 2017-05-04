‘Only God And Buhari Can Determine My Fate In 2019’ – El-Rufai
Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna has declared that his fate in the 2019 elections lies in the hands of God and President Muhammad Buhari. El-Rufai made the statement in a special phone-in radio program in Kaduna monitored by Tribune on Wednesday to mark his two years in office. He said, “If the president comes and meet…
The post ‘Only God And Buhari Can Determine My Fate In 2019’ – El-Rufai appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
