Only PDP Can Save Nigeria – Governor Wike

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has declared that only the Peoples Democratic Party can pull the country out of the quagmire that the All Progressives Congress has plunged it.

Wike, who also expressed his support for the Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led National Caretaker Committee, explained that it would lead the country to greater heights.

The governor spoke after the premiere of the Stage Adaptation of Elechi Amadi’s ‘Concubine’ by Imo Edward on Tuesday night in Port Harcourt.

He maintained that no level of intimidation would make the people of Rivers State withdraw their support for the Makarfi-led National Caretaker Committee of the PDP.

“The PDP is the only political party that can bring Nigeria out of its quagmire. Nobody can intimidate us. No amount of machine guns can change us. When we take a position, we stand by it.

“I am supporting Makarfi-led PDP National Caretaker Committee totally because they mean well for the party,” the governor stressed.

Speaking on the Stage Adaptation of Elechi Amadi’s ‘Concubine’, Wike lauded the cast and crew for their “beautiful” performance. The Stage Adaptation of Elechi Amadi’s ‘Concubine’ by Imo Edward witnessed the star performance of major Nollywood artistes, including Francis Duru, Segun Arinze, Onyeka Onwenu, Ebere Okaro and others.

Reacting, the State Deputy Chairman of the APC, Chief Peter Odike, disagreed with Wike, insisting that the PDP was responsible for the country’s current economic woes.

Odike said, “It is the PDP that caused the present economic problem in the country through embezzlement of public funds. All these monies being brought in from houses in Lagos are owned by the PDP.

“Those who are facing trial for that; are they not members of PDP? The diversion of money meant for arms; who did it? Our brother, who was the President then, was a member of the PDP and under his watch, all these happened in this country. It is even the APC that is trying to revive the country.

“Right now, we (APC) have been able to fight insurgency to almost an end and we are getting out of recession. We were having fake economic boom under the PDP. Then they were importing rice and paying the subsidy, selling it low so that people would say Nigeria’s economy was booming. These are all fake.”