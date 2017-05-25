Only PDP Can Save Nigeria, Says Wike

Jonathan: Governor is working hard to develop Rivers

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has declared that only the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) can pull the country out of the quagmire that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has plugged it into.

Wike also declared total support for the Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led National Caretaker Committee (NCC), saying that it would lead the party to greater heights.

Speaking after the premiere of the Stage Adaptation of Elechi Amadi’s ‘Concubine’ by Imo Edward on Tuesday night in Port Harcourt, the governor said: “The PDP is the only political party that can bring Nigeria out of its quagmire.”

He said no level of intimidation can make the people of Rivers State withdraw their support for the Makarfi-led National Caretaker Committee of the PDP.

“Nobody can intimidate us. No amount of machine guns can change us. When we take a position, we stand by it?” he said.

“I am supporting Makarfi-led PDP National Caretaker Committee totally because they mean well for the party.”

On the stage adaptation of Elechi Amadi’s ‘Concubine,’ Wike lauded the cast and crew for their beautiful performance.

The stage adaptation of Elechi Amadi’s Concubine by Imo Edward on Tuesday night witnessed the star performance of major Nollywood artistes.

They included Francis Duru, Segun Arinze, Onyeka Onwenu, Ebere Okaro and others.

In a related development, former President Goodluck Jonathan has declared that Wike is working hard to transform the state.

Speaking during the Rivers Golden Jubilee Anniversary Lecture in Port Harcourt yesterday Jonathan said the governor is leading Rivers State to greater heights.

He said: “Having had the opportunity to serve at the state level for eight years and at the centre for eight years, I can attest to the fact that Wike is working.

“Everyday I watch television, I see programmes going on. Commissioning of projects are taking place. It takes somebody with commitment, somebody with foresight and somebody with a strong team to achieve all these.”

The former president stated that he is not surprised that the Wike is living up to the expectations of the people, because as a minister, Wike excelled.

“Let me specifically thank the Governor of Rivers State, somebody who worked with me, somebody I believe in. That is why I conferred on him the prestigious title of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON). “

Speaking further, the former president argued that reforms should ensure that more resources get to the state, rather than the interventionist agencies already affected by politics.

He said the states in the Niger Delta have achieved more in terms of development since they started accessing 13 per cent derivation than interventionist agencies have achieved.

Jonathan said because of political influence on the interventionist agencies, the entire Niger Delta is replete with abandoned projects.

The former president also called for the implementation of the National Conference Report, which he said will help the nation address the numerous development challenges facing the nation.

Also speaking, Makarfi said only PDP has the capacity to embark on the restructuring of the country.

He said: “In PDP, we believe that our Federation needs to be fixed. We will ensure reforms in a manner that every federating unit will know that they will not be abandoned.”

In his lecture titled: “Democracy and development in Nigeria: The Case of Rivers State,” Prof. Godini Darah advocated resource ownership for the Niger Delta.

