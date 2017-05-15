Pages Navigation Menu

Only strong institutions can fight corruption from roots- Dogara – Vanguard

Only strong institutions can fight corruption from roots- Dogara
Vanguard
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, has said that unless and until strong institutions are built and strengthened, Nigeria may end up punishing corruption but not fighting corruption. ADVERTISING. ADVERTISING.
