Only strong institutions can fight corruption from roots- Dogara – Vanguard

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, has said that unless and until strong institutions are built and strengthened, Nigeria may end up punishing corruption but not fighting corruption. ADVERTISING. ADVERTISING.
