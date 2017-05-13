Onoriode Begs Niger Deltans To Support FG Policies

By Chika Okeke, Abuja

The author of handbook on skill acquisition training and empowerment programmes, Dr Benjamin Onoriode has appealed to Niger Deltans to be upright and support the present administration’s policies and programmes.

This is coming on the heels of the book’s launch which earned him the Niger Delta Personality of Inestimable Value and Role Model to The Younger Generation” award in Warri, Delta.

Receiving the award from the National Association of Niger Delta Students (NANDS), he commended the students body for effectively running a regional body of students even as he eulogised their efforts for finding him worthy of such prestigious award.

According to him, “It’s good for one to do his part and leave the rest to God because while you discharge your duties to humanity people are watching which I believe that the award was a reward of my excellence and selfless service to humanity”.

Irikefe who is a training consultant with the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs urged the student to avoid being used by politicans as thugs during elections, just as he promised to always support the students activities especially in the areas of development, growth and wellbeing of the youths.

On his part, the National President of NANDS, Comrade Lucky Emonefe enjoined youths in the Niger Delta region to disengage from violence and embrace the lofty policies of President Muhammad Buhari led administration.

He however lamented the absence of developmental project by the federal government in the region adding that there would be no meaningful development without peace.

The students union leader noted that having observed the activities of Onoriode that the author has impacted lives immeasurably in the region which informed the group’s decision to honour him.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

