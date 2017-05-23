Onuekwusi, Channels TV’s state house correspondent, is dead – TheCable
|
Onuekwusi, Channels TV's state house correspondent, is dead
A source told TheCable that the journalist passed on at Zenith Medical and Kidney Center in the Garki area of Abuja, in the early hours of Tuesday. “He first fell sick in March but we didn't see this coming,” one of the deceased's colleague told TheCable.
