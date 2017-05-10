Onuesoke profers solution to Igbo agitation

By Onozure Dania

FOLLOWING a recent statement credited to General Alani Akinrinade (retd) that the Igbo should have been allowed to secede, a Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain in Delta State, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has added his voice to the fray by advising the Federal Government on the best way to resolve the Igbo agitation for self realization.

Speaking in Abuja, Onuesoke said the Igbo ethnic national has rights that must be respected, noting that if the Igbo choose to be on their own, they should be allowed to go.

He, however, advised that should that be the case, to avoid bloodshed, the federal government should conduct a referendum among the Igbo, both in Nigeria and diaspora, over their demand for self determination so that some of them are not forced against their wishes.

According to him, “In 1973 Northern Ireland voted in a referendum, whether to be part of the United Kingdom or not and the citizens voted against it. Scotland equally conducted a referendum in 2014 to break away from the UK but the people also voted against it. Just recently, in June 2016, the United Kingdom conducted a referendum on whether to stay in the European Union or not and they voted in favour of it. Such experiment should also be emulated in the case of the Igbo.”

He argued that it is a fact that the different regions that made up Nigeria were brought together by Lord Lugard during the 1914 amalgamation without taking into consideration their historical and cultural diversification, stressing that the only policy that would have made Nigeria intact and peaceful is when they practice true federalism.

Onuesoke who is one of the agitators of true federalism, stressed that since Nigerian leaders refused to tow the line of true federalism, the best line of action is that those who want to go their way like the Igbos should be allowed to go but the it should be done through referendum

“Why must we force ourselves to live together in a fake entity created by whites?Hausa, Fulanis, Yorubas, Igbos, Nupe and Kanuri among others do not have any genealogical, cultural, language, beliefs, ideological and even looks affiliations.

“Is it difficult to understand that Yoruba and Igbo do not share common ancestry, and their cohabiting is not of their freewill or consent, but by coercion of the meddlesome British empire? That migrant Fulani’s, who share same DNA with Berbers and Tuaregs of North Africa are incompatible with Igbo’s who share similar DNA with Jews of Israel,” he stated.

The post Onuesoke profers solution to Igbo agitation appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

