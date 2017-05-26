Onyekuru: I Will Make Transfer Decision After Nigeria Vs South Africa AFCON Qualifier – Complete Sports Nigeria
|
Daily Star
|
Onyekuru: I Will Make Transfer Decision After Nigeria Vs South Africa AFCON Qualifier
Complete Sports Nigeria
Nigerian forward Henry Onyekuru has stated that he is "ready" to face the challenge of the Premier League if he does make a mover this summer, but will decide his next move after Nigeria's 2019 Africa Nations Cup qualifier at home against South Africa, …
