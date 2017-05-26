Onyekuru to decide on Arsenal move after Nigeria vs South Africa

Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian forward, Henry Onyekure has said he will make a decision on his next club, after Nigeria’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa in Uyo next month. The 19-year-old striker who plays for KAS Eupen, emerged as the joint-top scorer in the Belgian league with 22 goals in his first top-flight campaign. […]

