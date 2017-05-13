Ooni denies taking over church land to build shrine

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi has assured the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Isegun Moore, in the ancient city of Ile Ife that the palace is not planning to seize a parcel of land belonging to the church to build a shrine.

The monarch said he recognises the important role worship houses play in the development of the society, stressing that on no account would he order for the seizure of the church land to build ‘Igbo Olose Shrine,’’ as being speculated by some people.

The message of the monarch was conveyed to the congregation by the chairman of all CAC Superintendents in Osun State, Pastor Samson Ogunwale Akinsulure in his speech at a special service held to commemorate the 38th anniversary of late Pastor Elijah Titus Latunde.

According to Akinsulure, the monarch said members of the church should treat rumour over the church land as wild imagination and mischief by enemies of God saying he never contemplated taking over the land to build a shrine.

Meanwhile, the General Superintendent, of the church, Pastor Samuel Olusegun Oladele, has urged Nigerians to return to God, saying doing so would enhance quick resolution to the challenges facing the country.

The cleric gave the charge in his homily at a special service organized in honour of the late Pastor Latunde.

He said there was hope for a brighter future for the nation despite the current economic recession with a proviso that Nigerians must turn to God.

Quoting copiously from the Bible, in his message entitled, ‘Jesus Christ in Him is Life,’ Oladele warned humanity against mindless desire and acquisition of wealth saying the practice would lead to destruction.

He described sin as bane of existence, asserting that it is high time for people to reunite with God and do away with anything capable of distancing them from their creator.

While calling on the people to always be prepared for death, he noted that it is mandatory for believers to first work out their salvation before the inevitable comes.

He expressed serious concern for the increasing number of worship houses without the expected commensurate impact in the life of the people saying the development negates the desire of God.

“There are many churches and other religious houses, but no reduction of sin. There is nothing that can take sins away from mankind except they confess their sins and turn to Jesus Christ.

“So, as a child of God try as much as possible, don’t betray your creator, walk in His way and do His will. I assure you that you will laugh last”, he said.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

