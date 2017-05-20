Ooni donates N2m, acres of land for construction of aged home

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has donated N2 million and acres of land for construction of elderly people’s home in Ile-Ife, Osun.

Ooni gave the donation at the Ife Ooye Elegant Women Association Worldwide, Historic Fund Raising/Launching for the Construction of Elderly People’s Home in Ile-Ife, on Saturday.

The Oba, who was represented at the occasion by his wife, Queen Wuraola Ogunwusi, commended the organisers of the programme for their concerns for the aged and for improving their lives and providing for them.

He said that history would not forget them and their names would be written in gold.

He promised not leave them alone, saying he would fully support them financially, physically and morally for the success of the programme.

Speaking at the occasion, Mrs Temilomo Lawal, the President of the Association, gave thanks to God for giving them the heart to serve.

Lawal said that observation revealed that loneliness could lead to sudden death of some aged people and this prompted them to gather together to build for the aged and to properly cater for them.

She called for the support of indigenes, philanthropists, NGOs and stakeholders to ensure the success of the programme.

Earlier, the Guest Speaker, Prof. Rufus Adedoyin, the Dean-elect, Faculty of Health Sciences, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, in his lecture, urged aged to shun loneliness.

Adedoyin called on children to take good care of their aged parents as well as persevere with them, eat with them, listen to them and provide conducive environment for them.

The dean admonished them to shun stress and anxiety; smoking and drinking of alcohol; unhealthy diet and obesity; and urged them to regularly do exercise and keep their personal hygiene.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper | Nigeria News and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

