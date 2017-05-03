Ooni of Ife speaks after fire guts Oba of Lagos’ palace

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi has once again denied that he has any problem with the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu. Ogunwusi spoke yesterday in Port Harcourt, on a day fire incident broke out in Oba Akiolu’s palace. The Ife monarch made it clear that they have had a good relationship for years […]

Ooni of Ife speaks after fire guts Oba of Lagos’ palace

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

