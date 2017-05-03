Ooni of Ife speaks after fire guts Oba of Lagos’ palace
The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi has once again denied that he has any problem with the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu. Ogunwusi spoke yesterday in Port Harcourt, on a day fire incident broke out in Oba Akiolu’s palace. The Ife monarch made it clear that they have had a good relationship for years […]
