Ooni of Ife, Sultan of Sokoto storm Rivers state as Wike celebrates monarchs – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Ooni of Ife, Sultan of Sokoto storm Rivers state as Wike celebrates monarchs
NAIJ.COM
The Sultan of Sokoto , Alhaji Sa'ad Abubakar on Wednesday, May 3, laid the foundation for the construction of the Rivers state council of traditional rulers complex. Performing the exercise in Port Harcourt, Sultan Abubakar prayed God to grant Rivers …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!