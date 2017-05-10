Ooni, Olubadan task government on alternative fuel

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja 11 and Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji Aje Ogunguniso 1 have called on the government at both federal and state levels to take advantage of the opportunities provided by trainings on the installations and use of alternative fuel system (AFS) for vehicles. The monarchs in […]

Ooni, Olubadan task government on alternative fuel

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

