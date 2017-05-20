Ooni unveils Yoruba Parapo Cultural carnival Logo

Ile-Ife (Osun) – The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has unveiled the Logo of Yoruba Parapo Cultural carnival (YPCC), an event put together to promote the oneness of Yoruba race.

The Ooni officially unveiled the YPCC logo and inaugurated the Central Coordinating Committee, in his Palace, on Friday, in Ile-Ife.

Prince Solomon Gbenga, the Executive Consultant to the programme, said that in the history of Yoruba, tribe and cultural development needed to be lauded and honoured.

He said the peaceful coexistence and unity of the race was worth celebrating and promoting, adding that the carnival would attract cultural troupes at home and internationally.

He said it would also be colourful, entertaining and would add value to the political, socio-economic focus of the generality of the Yoruba race.

Gbenga said the economic and socio-political efforts of the sons and daughters of Yoruba race globally are reckoned with.

He called for the blessing and support of royal fathers, stakeholders, Nigerians, and corporate organisation toward a successful programme.

He also appealed for a land from Oba Ogunwusi to construct a Mega Yoruba Cultural Dome in Ife with 25,000 seats capacity.

In his remarks, Oba Ogunwusi commended the organisers of the programme for promoting the Yoruba culture and tourism potential.

He promised his full support to ensure the success of the programme.

The Ooni also assured the organisers of the sustainability of peace, unity and progress of Yoruba race globally.

