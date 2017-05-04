Ooni’s humiliation, miminum wage top Google search
Nigerians searched frantically on Google last week for a new minimum wage, envisaged to be announced by the Federal Government on Workers’ Day. According to the Spokesman of Google, Mr Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, hundreds of Nigerians took to Google to get information on a long-envisaged new minimum wage. Kola-Ogunlade, who is Google’s Communications and Public Affairs […]
The post Ooni’s humiliation, miminum wage top Google search appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!