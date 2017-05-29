Oops! 2 American Pop Stars Pia Mia & Jeremih Stole Phyno’s Song “I’m A Fan” (LISTEN TO THEIR OWN VERSION)

While Nigerians Slept, 2 American Pop Stars Shamelessly Stole Phyno’s Song As Theirs



Is it a coincidence that the duo released the same song with the same title when a Nigerian star had done it six months before?

Phyno’s ‘The Playmaker’ album. ‘I’m A Fan’ is listed as track 13.

As Nigerian songs are popping all over the world, it was only a matter of time before foreigners started to imitate our sound. But we didn’t expect it to be so blatantly done.

On Phyno‘s last album The Playmaker, he featured Mr Eazi and Decarlo on a song called ‘I’m A Fan’. With hits like ‘Fada Fada’ and ‘Pino Pino’, it is not one of the most popular tracks on the album but it’s not a bad song at all. It has a very nice wave that makes it soothing.

That album came out six months ago.

Fast forward to May 2016, American pop singer Pia Mia released a song with struggle R&B star Jeremih. The title? ‘I’m A Fan’.

It sounded like a coincidence so we decided to take a listen. Brothers and sisters, we never esperredit: it’s a glaring ripoff of Phyno’s song!

It’s 2017 and nothing is a secret – especially with Nigerians who practically know everything. It took only a few weeks before the General Pype version of Davido‘s ‘Gbagbe Oshi’ came out and fans were made to understand that it was bought and recorded by Davido. That’s fair.

But these two American stars are not connected to Phyno by any means (at least not that we know of as at now) and the song is not a cover. It’s an official single released by her record label.

What’s more, she’s promoting it seriously.

We have reached out to Phyno’s management to find out if there is any type of collaboration between him and Pia Mia. They have not responded to our queries at press time.

Listen here and compare the two songs.

Here’s Phyno’s I’m A Fan that, released in Novemeber 2016.

Here’s Pia Mia’s I’m A Fan, released in May 2017.

