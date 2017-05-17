OPEC Risks Deal Fatigue as Maintaining Oil Curbs Get Tougher – Bloomberg
Bloomberg
OPEC Risks Deal Fatigue as Maintaining Oil Curbs Get Tougher
Bloomberg
OPEC impressed oil traders this year by making almost all the supply cuts it promised. Keeping output down will only get harder. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partners are expected to extend output curbs into early 2018 when …
Oil drops on rising US crude inventories, defies expected supply cut extension
Oil prices under pressure amid fresh concerns about US supply
Oil dips on rising US crude inventories, defies expected supply cut extension
