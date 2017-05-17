Opeifa Cup: Phoenix, others qualify for semifinals

It was a good day for Phoenix Schools and Herbert Macaulay Junior Grammar School Wednesday as they secured their places in the semifinals of the 3rd Lagos State Secondary Schools’ Handball Championship tagged Opeifa Cup.

Featuring in the Boy’s junior category, Phoenix outplayed Jibowu Junior 10-2 to book their semi final ticket and they are joined by Herbert Macaulay Junior, who defeated Aje Comprehensive Grammar School in an enthralling match which ended 10-9.

Bariga Junior boys also made it to the semifinals by humiliating Eletu Edibo 10-1, while Ikosi Junior completed the list following their 6-4 triumph over St Lukes.

Bariga Junior Girls Grammar School followed the footsteps of their boys as they defeated St. Francis 4-0; same as Herbert Macaulay junior girls that triumphed over Onike Girls 3-2 in a keenly-contested match.

Herbert Macaulay are doing well in the senior girls’ category as they coasted to a 10-3 win over Randle Avenue,

while Aiyetoro Girls High School progressed at the expense of Wesley Girls Grammar School 5-2 to stay on course for a successful title defence.

In the boys’ senior category, Archdeacon Memorial School and Birrel Avenue surmounted the hurdles of Adeola Baptist and Ikosi Senior High School with 8-2 and 10-8 wins respectively.

The week-long tournament, which ends Thursday, is sponsored by former Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Kayode Opeifa.

