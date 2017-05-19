Pages Navigation Menu

Opemititi aka ‘Queen Stunner’ slams N500m lawsuit against Mercy Aigbe

Miss Opemititi Ajayi has slammed a N500million lawsuit against Mercy Aigbe her former best friend.

Opemititi Ajayi, through her solicitor, Afolabi Fashanu & Co said Aigbe’s claims were damaging to her reputation and wants an apology.

Afolabi Fashanu & Co  wrote Mercy Aigbe and Linda Ikeji over the alleged frivolous and malicious statements.

Recall that Opemititi aka ‘Queen Stunner’ was alleged by Linda Ikeji to be the lady having an affair with Mercy Aigbe’s hubby.

Mercy Aigbe, said: ‘I am yet to be served any letter. When they send the letter to me, I’ll know exactly how to go about it’ she said.

