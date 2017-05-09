Open de Portugal at Morgado Golf Resort – 2017 Players Purse & Payouts

The Open de Portugal at Morgado Golf Resort purse is €500,000 for the 2017 tournament at Morgado Golf & Country Club in Portimao, Portugal. The winner of the 2017 Open de Portugal at Morgado Golf Resort will receive the 1st prize payout of €333,330 and 333,330 Race to Dubai points.

2017 Open de Portugal at Morgado Golf Resort Prize Money

The Open de Portugal at Morgado Golf Resort prize money distribution including player payouts for each prize winning leaderboard position will be published when the tournament has been concluded on Sunday 14th May.

The post Open de Portugal at Morgado Golf Resort – 2017 Players Purse & Payouts appeared first on Golf and Course.

This post was syndicated from News – Golf and Course. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

