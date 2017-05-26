Opera Singer Abiodun Koya Celebrates Democracy Day With Song “Lift Up Nigeria” | Listen on BN

Opera music diva, Abiodun Koya is sounding a clarion call of renewed hope and patriotism with the release of an inspirational song entitled “Lift Up Nigeria“. The release of the captivating song comes as Nigeria is set to mark another May 29 which is set aside as Democracy Day. Lift Up Nigeria was composed and arranged by Abiodun while it was produced […]

