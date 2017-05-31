Pages Navigation Menu

Operation Lafiya Dole arrests 400 Boko Haram terrorists under my watch – Gen Irabor

Posted on May 31, 2017 in News | 0 comments

IMMEDIATE past theatre commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Lucky Irabor has disclosed that the operation under his watch arrested not less than 400 Boko Haram terrorists in North-East Nigeria, even as he said that all Nigerians have a role in regaining peace in the region, as the military has already won the war […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

