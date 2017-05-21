Opinion: 4 ways Samuel Ortom can save his disastrous governorship of Benue state – YNaija
|
YNaija
|
Opinion: 4 ways Samuel Ortom can save his disastrous governorship of Benue state
YNaija
The past couple of weeks hasn't been the best for the image of my dear state, Benue. First, it was Governor Nyesom Wike calling out the Benue State Governor Samuel Ioraer Ortom, over his inability to stem the murderous tide of violence in the state …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!