Opinion: Ignore Silk Road hubris, China will grow old before it gets rich – South China Morning Post
|
South China Morning Post
|
Opinion: Ignore Silk Road hubris, China will grow old before it gets rich
South China Morning Post
Chinese President Xi Jinping with world leaders at the Belt and Road Forum. The initiative is rooted in the past. Photo: Kyodo. A rising China has turned us all – especially in Southeast Asia – into amateur historians. President Xi Jinping's signature …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!