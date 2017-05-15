Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Opinion: Jesus Christ killed himself – NAIJ.COM

Posted on May 15, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Opinion: Jesus Christ killed himself
NAIJ.COM
Editor's note: Christians all over the world believe Jesus came to save mankind and take their sins away by sacrificing himself. In this opinion by Jasper Jaja, he argues that the action of Jesus coming to the eath for a mission that would kill him was
[The Church Blog]: Does God require 10%? – An expose on TithingYNaija
Look for modern-day examples of parablesDaily Press
I'm a Christian with the promises of God, but why do I still feel so alone?ChristianToday
Patheos (blog) –The Sabetha Herald Inc. –Christian Post
all 13 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.