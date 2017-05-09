Opinion: Pain of voters caught between proud Jubilee and tactless NASA – The Standard (press release)
|
The Standard (press release)
|
Opinion: Pain of voters caught between proud Jubilee and tactless NASA
The Standard (press release)
“The ability to foretell what is going to happen tomorrow, next week, next month and next year,” said former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, “and to have the ability afterwards to explain why it didn't happen,” makes for a politician. As the …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!