Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Opinion: The arrest of sex trafficker, Pastor Tim Omotosho in SA holds lessons for Nigeria

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Opinion | 0 comments

by Adesina Tosin Nathaniel  Recently, the media was awash with news of the arrest of a South African based Nigerian…

Read » Opinion: The arrest of sex trafficker, Pastor Tim Omotosho in SA holds lessons for Nigeria on YNaija

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.