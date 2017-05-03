Opinion: The arrest of sex trafficker, Pastor Tim Omotosho in SA holds lessons for Nigeria
by Adesina Tosin Nathaniel Recently, the media was awash with news of the arrest of a South African based Nigerian…
Read » Opinion: The arrest of sex trafficker, Pastor Tim Omotosho in SA holds lessons for Nigeria on YNaija
This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!