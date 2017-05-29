Opposition party scores President Buhari high in security and corruption

The Young Democratic Party on Monday commended President Muhammadu Buhari-led government for the achievements recorded so far in addressing security challenges confronting the country. The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mrs Khairat Animashaun-Ajiboye, said that the party also scored the government high in its anti-graft war. “This administration scores very high in its fight …

The post Opposition party scores President Buhari high in security and corruption appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

