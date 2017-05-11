Opposition using youths to destabilisation Buhari’s govt – NYCN

Abuja -The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has said that the opposition created a faction within ranks to undermine the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The council said this in a statement signed by Mr Gambo Jagindi, the Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to NYCN President Murtala Garba.

Jagindi said the opposition is using youths as a tool of destabilisation of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

He disassociated the Garba-led council from a faction of the NYCN circulating posters for a planned election.

The spokesman alleged that those circulating the posters of a purported election to form a parallel NYCN had no mandate to do so as the council already had a leadership in place headed by Garba.

He said that the current leadership of the council came into power following the unity congress that was held between Aug. 25 and 27, 2016, in Abuja.

He described those trying to create disunity among Nigerian youths as enemies of democracy who were bent on destroying the strides being achieved by the council.

Jagindi noted that the council was currently recovering from the crisis that nearly crippled it.

He reiterated the commitment of the current leadership of NYCN to support the policies and programmes of Buhari’s administration that were aimed at sustainable development of the country.

According him, the council will continue to pursue its programmes that tend to promote youth reorientation and attitudinal change.

He added that the council would continue to mobilise youths to support good government policies aimed at ensuring national development.

“NYCN by this statement is disassociating itself from the actions of a misguided few that were misleading the general public,’’ he said.

