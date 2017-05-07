Optimism as Nigeria Inches Towards Meeting Daily Oil Output Benchmark – Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide
Optimism as Nigeria Inches Towards Meeting Daily Oil Output Benchmark
Nigeria's total daily production is currently at 2 million barrels per day, having risen from 1.2 mpd level it stood some months ago. But shortly before this current position, the output dropped slightly on account of a scheduled maintenance on the 225 …
