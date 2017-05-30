Oracle joins Tencent in aiming for China cloud computing growth – South China Morning Post
|
South China Morning Post
|
Oracle joins Tencent in aiming for China cloud computing growth
South China Morning Post
Oracle Corp, the world's largest seller of enterprise software, is partnering with Tencent Holdings in distributing its NetSuite portfolio of business applications delivered online in China's software-as-a-service (SaaS) market, an industry segment …
Internship Positions In Nigeria: Oracle Corp – Intern
'The Completeness Of The Stack Is Our First, Second And Third USP'
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!