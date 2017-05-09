Oracle to drive cloud adoption in Nigeria’s public sector
Cherian Varghese, the Vice President Technology, Africa, Oracle, has said that the firm will drive cloud adoption across Nigeria’s public sector. Varghese in a statement in Lagos on Tuesday said that the commitment made Oracle to open a new office in Abuja to focus exclusively on driving cloud adoption. Cloud computing is the delivery of…
