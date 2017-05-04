Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Orangutan gains freedom after two years in wooden cage

Posted on May 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The International Animal Rescue has finally freed a 4-year-old orangutan after spending two years alone in a tiny, dark wooden cage in Indonesia. Kotap, the orangutan in question, was kept in a 10 sq ft box in Indonesia’s West Kalimantan province by his owner, Baco. According to the International Animal Rescue, all he knew of […]

The post Orangutan gains freedom after two years in wooden cage appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.