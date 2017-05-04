Orangutan gains freedom after two years in wooden cage

The International Animal Rescue has finally freed a 4-year-old orangutan after spending two years alone in a tiny, dark wooden cage in Indonesia. Kotap, the orangutan in question, was kept in a 10 sq ft box in Indonesia’s West Kalimantan province by his owner, Baco. According to the International Animal Rescue, all he knew of […]

The post Orangutan gains freedom after two years in wooden cage appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

