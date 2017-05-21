Pages Navigation Menu

‘Order from Nnamdi Kanu says no shop must open in Nnewi on 30th May’

“This is order by Nnamdi Kanu: No shop must be opened in Nnewi on 30th May,” “Everybody must sit at home” and “We are here to tell the world that we are ready to go” were among the comments by over a hundred Biafra supporters in Anambra who, as shown in the video clip, converged at the Central Church, Nnewi “on evangelization for the up-coming 30th  May, 2017 Biafra Day Remembrance celebration.”

The post ‘Order from Nnamdi Kanu says no shop must open in Nnewi on 30th May’ appeared first on Vanguard News.

