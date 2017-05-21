‘Order from Nnamdi Kanu says no shop must open in Nnewi on 30th May’

“This is order by Nnamdi Kanu: No shop must be opened in Nnewi on 30th May,” “Everybody must sit at home” and “We are here to tell the world that we are ready to go” were among the comments by over a hundred Biafra supporters in Anambra who, as shown in the video clip, converged at the Central Church, Nnewi “on evangelization for the up-coming 30th May, 2017 Biafra Day Remembrance celebration.”

It’s happening May 21st 2017 in Biafra land,IPOB nnewi at central church on evangelism for 30th of May sit at home evangelism, #Biafraexit pic.twitter.com/AyfaNu625c — andybest (@andybes50484929) 21 May 2017

The post ‘Order from Nnamdi Kanu says no shop must open in Nnewi on 30th May’ appeared first on Vanguard News.

