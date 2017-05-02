Orezi brings Uyo to its feet at Legend’s Real Deal Experience

Lagos, Nigeria– Popular Nigerian singer, Orezi, ruled the stage at Legend’s Real Deal Experience in the Discovery Park in Uyo, on Sunday the 30th of April 2017.

The show, which saw people win prizes, like refrigerators, flat screen TVs and generators, in various competitions, gathered a large number of Uyo residents, as the venue was full to its brim.

It was the latest in the Legend Real Deal Experience tour that has made stops in Nnewi and Enugu with Timaya headlining. It featured a simulation room, incredible onstage stunts and musical performances from Tipsy Kelvano and Orezi.

After his energy-filled performance in Uyo, Orezi said,

“Uyo surprised me! Everyone was very excited and we all had a good time. I’m grateful for all the love and support and I can’t wait to come back again to party with them. The Real Deal Experience was a fun show and I’d like to thank Legend Extra Stout for the opportunity.”

Speaking on the success of the event, Portfolio Manager- Mainstream Lager and Stout, Nigerian Breweries, Emmanuel Agu stated that,

“The Real Deal Experience each year focuses on rewarding Legend Extra Stout consumers with a great time, gifts and cold bottles of Stout. The results have always proven successful as attendees enjoy the Real Deal Experience with lucky fans going home with exciting gifts and memories to never forget. Tonight did not fall short of any of our expectations. We’d like to say a big congratulations to all of our winners. Having been to Nnewi and Enugu already, we can’t wait to show residents of other cities what the Real Deal Experience is all about..”

The Real Deal Experience is Legend Extra Stout’s signature nationwide tour that takes Nigeria’s biggest music stars to their core fans in various cities across the country. The initiative is a reward scheme to give consumers of the unique full brewed stout a great experience whilst enjoying cold bottles of Legend.

The Real Deal Experience is set to visit other major cities in Nigeria in the coming weeks.

The post Orezi brings Uyo to its feet at Legend’s Real Deal Experience appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

