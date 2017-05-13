Originality will earn you credibility; Lil Kesh advises musicians

By Rotimi Agbana

Former YBNL star, Lil Kesh, has explained what artistes must do to achieve credibility in the Nigerian music industry. For the Shoki rapper, he believes some artistes do too much to achieve credibility, therefore in a brief chat with Showtime he explained that all an artiste should do to be seen and regarded as credible is originality. He stylishly advised fellow musicians to make originality their stock-in-trade stressing how it will earn them all the credibility they crave in the music making craft.

“Honestly I’m not going to lie to you, some people do too much, as long as you’re from the street all it takes to be so credible is originality, that’s what I do, that’s what I’m all about; my music, my personality, originality”, he said.

The post Originality will earn you credibility; Lil Kesh advises musicians appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

