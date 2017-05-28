Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

OritseFemi and Wife, Nabila, Lock Lips as They Re-unite in London (Photos)

Posted on May 28, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Musical Taliban No.1, Oritsefemi, has re-uinited with his pretty wife Nabila, who is a PR expert as the couple were spotted kissing and making out in London.

It was gathered that the singer has been in London for a while now and she just went to join him. They kissed as he picked her up from Heathrow airport.

See more photos below;

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

The post OritseFemi and Wife, Nabila, Lock Lips as They Re-unite in London (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.