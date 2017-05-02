Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ortiz: I’ll Knockout Joshua In Eight Rounds

Posted on May 2, 2017 in Boxing, Sports | 0 comments

Luis Ortiz is quite certain he needs just eight rounds to beat Anthony Joshua, if he is confirmed as the mandatory challenger for the WBA ‘super’ title.

The undefeated Cuban boxer saw some weaknesses in Joshua, which Klitschko exposed in his loss.

“I feel more than ever that I will KO Joshua within eight rounds,” he told boxingscene.com.

“I also feel that after Klitschko dropped Joshua with one punch that Eddie Hearn will never let Joshua get in the ring with me.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

“To me, Klitschko let him off the hook. I wouldn’t have. I would have had him out of there in that sixth round.”

The post Ortiz: I’ll Knockout Joshua In Eight Rounds appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.