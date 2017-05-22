Ortom decrees five-year jail term for cattle rearers

Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue State on Monday signed into law the Anti-Open Grazing and Anti- Kidnapping, Abduction, Cultism and Terrorism bills. Ortom said at the ceremony in Makurdi that the anti-grazing law would put to an end to incessant clashes between herdsmen and farmers. The governor lamented the killings and destruction of property in […]

