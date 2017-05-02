Ortom has failed – Benue PDP – Daily Post Nigeria
Ortom has failed – Benue PDP
Daily Post Nigeria
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State has stated that Governor Samuel Ortom has failed. The party said since Ortom was sworn in, he had made numerous promises without achieving one. Bemgba Iortyom, PDP's State Publicity Secretary, in a …
