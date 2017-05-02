Pages Navigation Menu

Ortom has failed – Benue PDP

Posted on May 2, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State has stated that Governor Samuel Ortom has failed. The party said since Ortom was sworn in, he had made numerous promises without achieving one. Bemgba Iortyom, PDP’s State Publicity Secretary, in a statement on Monday to celebrate workers’ day lambasted the governor for failing to pay workers […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

