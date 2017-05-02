Ortom has failed – Benue PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State has stated that Governor Samuel Ortom has failed. The party said since Ortom was sworn in, he had made numerous promises without achieving one. Bemgba Iortyom, PDP’s State Publicity Secretary, in a statement on Monday to celebrate workers’ day lambasted the governor for failing to pay workers […]
