Ortom has turned Benue to personal business venture – Tsav
Daily Post Nigeria
Ortom has turned Benue to personal business venture – Tsav
An Elder statesman and acclaimed social justice watchdog, Alhaji Abubakar B. Tsav has accused the Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom of neglecting the state for his Oracle business. Tsav, a former commissioner of police has dragged Ortom before the …
