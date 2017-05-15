Pages Navigation Menu

Ortom urges whistleblowers to unveil corrupt officials in his government

NAIJ.COM

Ortom urges whistleblowers to unveil corrupt officials in his government
NAIJ.COM
Benue's Governor Samuel Ortom has urged the people of the state to feel free to offer their counsel and criticism of his government. News Agency of Nigeria reports that Ortom said this on Sunday, May 14, in Makurdi at a children dedication and
Ortom Anyone with a case of corruption against my govt should blow whistle – Gov saysPulse Nigeria
Anyone with a case of corruption against my govt should blow whistle – OrtomDaily Trust

