Ortom, Wheelbarrows 'Youth empowerment' gone wrong

Pulse Nigeria

Distributing wheelbarrows to youths at a time when Benue is losing its 'Food Basket of the Nation' title to incessant attacks from suspected Fulani herdsmen is misplaced priority. Published: 09:00 , Refreshed: 6 minutes ago; Goodness Adaoyiche. Print …



and more »